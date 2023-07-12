Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

VUG stock opened at $281.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.19. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $283.80. The firm has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

