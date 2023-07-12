Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 4,341 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVLU. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,885,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 484,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,232,000 after buying an additional 133,658 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,692,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,243,000 after buying an additional 509,323 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.86.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

