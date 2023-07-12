Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 136.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,254,814,000 after buying an additional 91,679 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after buying an additional 4,041,425 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,801,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $966,717,000 after buying an additional 47,096 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $721,851,000 after buying an additional 152,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,873,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $730,765,000 after buying an additional 477,261 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $259.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.17 and a 200-day moving average of $250.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $269.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BDX. Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.