Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1,767.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,049 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,405,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,434,000 after acquiring an additional 29,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.4 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $71.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.53. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.49%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

