Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total transaction of $17,816,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,057,001.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,386,465.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total value of $17,816,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,057,001.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,964 shares of company stock valued at $60,784,338 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $438.70 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.00 and a 1-year high of $468.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a PE ratio of 73.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.70.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

