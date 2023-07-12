Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,367,000 after buying an additional 1,243,852 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after buying an additional 479,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 473,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,723,000 after buying an additional 314,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,978,986 shares of company stock valued at $660,057,057 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $320.88 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $325.55 and its 200 day moving average is $338.01. The company has a market capitalization of $106.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.76 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.77.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.