Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 7,220 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $56.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.57. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $291,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,381,370.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $874,563 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

