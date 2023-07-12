Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.71.

BABA opened at $91.80 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $121.30. The company has a market cap of $243.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.43.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

