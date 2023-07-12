Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,410 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in American Express by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $174.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $129.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.41.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.65.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

