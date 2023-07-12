Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,207 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $63.14 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $67.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

