Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 2.6% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $29,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

AbbVie Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV opened at $135.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.29 and its 200 day moving average is $149.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.