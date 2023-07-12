Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.5% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

Pfizer Trading Up 0.9 %

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

