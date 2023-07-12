Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 433 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,127,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in Moody’s by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 408,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,923,000 after acquiring an additional 203,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.07.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO opened at $339.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.06. The company has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $351.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $143,846.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.