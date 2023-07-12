Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,857,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $749,541,000 after buying an additional 73,735 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,792,000 after buying an additional 67,468 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,970,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $508,481,000 after buying an additional 119,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,257,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $417,260,000 after buying an additional 698,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $134.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.17.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,740 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $501,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $501,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $500,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,783 shares of company stock worth $3,796,578. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.84.

Yum! Brands Company Profile



Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.



