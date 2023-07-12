Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 4,148 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in 3M by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in 3M by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in 3M by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in 3M by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

3M Stock Up 4.8 %

3M stock opened at $101.88 on Wednesday. 3M has a 1-year low of $92.38 and a 1-year high of $152.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.40.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.