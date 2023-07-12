Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,384,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 105.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,896,000 after purchasing an additional 368,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 20,771.1% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 311,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genuine Parts Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.60.

GPC opened at $168.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.85 and a 200 day moving average of $166.57. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $134.59 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

