Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,366,701,000 after acquiring an additional 78,909 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,291,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,787,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,797,000 after buying an additional 40,022 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,675,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,370,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,025,000 after buying an additional 1,023,068 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.67.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $5,211,229.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,067,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,615,730.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.60, for a total transaction of $455,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 273,409 shares in the company, valued at $125,658,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $5,211,229.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,067,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,615,730.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,088 shares of company stock worth $19,081,728. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $542.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $486.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.01. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $553.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $451.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

