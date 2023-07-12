Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Strategic Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 116,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of CSX by 15.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average of $31.32. The company has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.71.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 21.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.96.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

