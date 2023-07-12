Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.3% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.3% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $434.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $428.73 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $469.06.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.80.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

