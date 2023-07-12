Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $2.29 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,625 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.28.

Netflix Stock Down 0.3 %

NFLX opened at $440.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $395.03 and its 200 day moving average is $352.18. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.70 and a fifty-two week high of $450.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,636 shares of company stock worth $33,599,416. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

