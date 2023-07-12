Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $2.46 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,016 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,832,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,295 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,146,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,632 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 58,621.5% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,348,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,860 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,784,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,458,000 after buying an additional 1,703,339 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.60 and a 1 year high of $29.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.01.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

