Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $460,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.2 %

Phillips 66 stock opened at $101.52 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.55.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.85.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

