Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $707,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.1 %

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.64.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $251.19 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $253.37. The company has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.97.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

