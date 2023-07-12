Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $833,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in ASML by 2.6% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in ASML by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 2.7% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.27.

ASML stock opened at $705.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $747.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $701.62 and its 200 day moving average is $659.50. The company has a market capitalization of $278.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 79.79%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

