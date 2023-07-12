Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.12% of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 319,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after buying an additional 71,246 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 19,720 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 36,987 shares during the period.

PREF stock opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average is $16.77.

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

