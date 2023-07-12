Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 7,000 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of National Health Investors worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in National Health Investors by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,907,000 after purchasing an additional 60,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,191,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,688,000 after acquiring an additional 26,611 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $21,037,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 360,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:NHI opened at $53.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a current ratio of 12.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.89. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.54 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.08%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

