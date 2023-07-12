Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Raises Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 398.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,966 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 135.8% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 38,025 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.28. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $18.53.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.1768 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.93%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

