Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 1,432 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 594,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after acquiring an additional 279,156 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 437,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.40. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

