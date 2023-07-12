Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 155 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE NSC opened at $232.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.39. The company has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.33 and a 12 month high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Argus cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.96.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

