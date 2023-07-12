Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 4,137 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $109.11 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

