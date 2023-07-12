Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Reduces Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 588.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 305.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $256.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.24. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $191.60 and a 1-year high of $261.91.

Cummins Cuts Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0168 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

