Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,311 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 31.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,203,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 51,427 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 162,228 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,244,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $89.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.65 and its 200-day moving average is $96.86. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

