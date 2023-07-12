Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Position Lessened by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,429 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.88% of Power Integrations worth $42,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 15.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ POWI opened at $94.26 on Wednesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.16 and a 1-year high of $95.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $106.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.33 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 17.85%. On average, analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $82,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,669.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 21,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $1,947,408.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 572,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,473,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $82,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,669.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,408 shares of company stock valued at $4,302,864. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

About Power Integrations



Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

