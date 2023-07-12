PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,810,000 after buying an additional 92,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,164,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,780,000 after purchasing an additional 28,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,651,000 after purchasing an additional 47,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PriceSmart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on PriceSmart from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Insider Activity

PriceSmart Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total value of $100,802.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,426.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other PriceSmart news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,551.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total value of $100,802.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $737,201. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

PSMT opened at $77.19 on Wednesday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.43.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

About PriceSmart

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

Recommended Stories

