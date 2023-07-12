Prom Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Prom has a market capitalization of $71.47 million and $2.05 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Prom has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00012764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017099 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00019442 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014110 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,684.66 or 1.00008947 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.93131666 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,070,572.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

