Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Graco Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Graco in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $85.58 on Wednesday. Graco has a 12-month low of $56.76 and a 12-month high of $86.81. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In related news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $1,303,641.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,864.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,731.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $1,303,641.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,864.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,358 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,802 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graco

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Graco by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the second quarter worth $1,852,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 15.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Graco by 11.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Articles

