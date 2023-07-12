Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Shares Gap Up to $11.74

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.74, but opened at $12.30. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 11,681 shares.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

About Ramaco Resources

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.