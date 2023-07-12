Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Rani Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RANI. BTIG Research started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Rani Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:RANI opened at $4.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.32. Rani Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a current ratio of 17.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.14. On average, research analysts expect that Rani Therapeutics will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RANI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including large molecules, such as peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

