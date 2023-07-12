Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Rani Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RANI. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Rani Therapeutics Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RANI opened at $4.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29. Rani Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a current ratio of 17.29. The stock has a market cap of $205.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.14. On average, research analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 250.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $179,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including large molecules, such as peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

