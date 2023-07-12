Rani Therapeutics’ (RANI) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Rani Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Rani Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Rani Therapeutics stock opened at $4.15 on Monday. Rani Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $12.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average is $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $205.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a current ratio of 17.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.14. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including large molecules, such as peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

Featured Stories

