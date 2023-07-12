Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 20th

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of UTG opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $34.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 302,543 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 12,956 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 264.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,509 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,343 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

