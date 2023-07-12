Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Hits New 52-Week High at $279.35

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $279.35 and last traded at $279.35, with a volume of 34311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $275.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.77 and a 200 day moving average of $241.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 10.30%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 14.33%.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $2,351,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,042 shares in the company, valued at $29,169,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RS. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 38.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.