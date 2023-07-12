RFP Financial Group LLC Has $11.51 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 13.3% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $444.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.81. The company has a market cap of $331.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $446.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

