Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $16,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $338.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.45. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.90 and a 1-year high of $341.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $299.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.64.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,784.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,217 shares of company stock worth $4,687,705 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

