Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Reduces Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.52.
NYSE V opened at $240.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $240.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
