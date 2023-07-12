Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Reduces Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.52.

Insider Activity

Visa Price Performance

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 142,602 shares of company stock valued at $33,336,374 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE V opened at $240.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $240.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.