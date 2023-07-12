Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,358,000 after buying an additional 354,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.63.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $158.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $299.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

