Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Sets New 12-Month High at $351.64

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $351.64 and last traded at $350.46, with a volume of 23506 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $346.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Saia from $292.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Saia from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. SpectralCast reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Saia from $251.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Saia from $349.00 to $363.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.31.

Saia Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $305.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.47.

Insider Activity

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.17. Saia had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. Saia's quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,167.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $556,925.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Saia by 80.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Saia by 642.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

