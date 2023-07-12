Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Sets New 12-Month High at $351.64

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $351.64 and last traded at $350.46, with a volume of 23506 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $346.91.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Saia from $292.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Saia from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. SpectralCast reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Saia from $251.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Saia from $349.00 to $363.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.31.
Saia Stock Up 2.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $305.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.47.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,167.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $556,925.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Saia by 80.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Saia by 642.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.
About Saia
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.
Featured Stories
