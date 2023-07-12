Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 113.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 792 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 488.4% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $221.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.50. The company has a market cap of $215.42 billion, a PE ratio of 582.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $3,168,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,885,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 846,986 shares of company stock valued at $177,743,999 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.78.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

