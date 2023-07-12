Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,194,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,039,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,990,000 after buying an additional 1,613,490 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,827,000. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,734,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDF opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.39. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $33.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

