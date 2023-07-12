Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Sempra worth $23,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 780.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sempra by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,411,000 after acquiring an additional 23,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Sempra by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Up 1.7 %

SRE stock opened at $146.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $136.54 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.74. The stock has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Sempra Company Profile



Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.



